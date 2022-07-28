WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will host Storytime in the Garden and its annual Kid’s History Day in August.

Marathon County Historical Society’s “Storytime in the Garden” series returns the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. rain or shine. The next program is Aug. 11 and will include storytelling, a craft, games and a sneak peek at the Railroad Club’s model train layout. The books will be the “Very Hungry Caterpillar” and the “Apple Doll.” The last story time of the summer will be Sept. 8.

On Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon, the Marathon County Historical Society Kid’s History Day brings children ages 8-10 years old to the Woodson History Center and Yawkey House Museum to look at a model train layout, participate in a scavenger hunt, do a craft, enjoy a snack and much more. Pre-registration is required. Limit 25 children. Event cost is $10 per child and $5 for each additional child. Contact the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 to reserve your spot. https://www.facebook.com/events/412487550908420

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8

Yawkey House Garden, 403 McIndoe St., Wausau

www.marathoncountyhistory.org

9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18

Woodson History Center, 410 Mcindoe St., Wausau

Yawkey House Museum, 403 Mcindoe St., Wausau

