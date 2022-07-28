MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that several sections of state trails will participate in Ride Across Wisconsin taking place Aug. 20-21, 2022. Trail users and park visitors should be aware of heavy traffic on some state trails.

The annual Ride Across Wisconsin was created to promote the great riding opportunities across the state while raising funds for the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation. This year, the 235-mile route will take riders from La Crosse to Milwaukee, showcasing the La Crosse River, Elroy-Sparta, 400, Glacial Drumlin and Hank Aaron state trails. These same state trails are also part of U.S. Bicycle Route 30.

The approximate date and times riders will be on the trails are:

La Crosse River State Trail: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 9 a.m.

Elroy-Sparta State Trail: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. As a safety precaution, trail users should avoid the trail from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to avoid heavy use conditions.

400 State Trail: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Glacial Drumlin State Trail (Lake Mills to Waukesha): Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hank Aaron State Trail: Saturday, Aug. 20 from about 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon to 6 p.m.

While these trails will remain open for general use by the public, the DNR is encouraging users to explore alternative recreation locations or avoid using the trail systems during the high-use time frames listed above.

Visit the Ride Across Wisconsin website for more information or to register for the ride. There are one or two-day options that either finish at the Trek Headquarters in Waterloo or in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Bicycle Federation encourages anyone interested in participating to register now, before registration prices increase on July 31. If you are interested in volunteering along the route, see the Ride Across Wisconsin volunteer registration page.

Read more about the five affected state trails here or locate an alternate state trail during Ride Across Wisconsin (Aug. 20-21) here.