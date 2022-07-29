Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured Wausau-area business is a new brunch spot in Rib Mountain that will have you rethinking breakfast from the moment you take your first bite of their incredible food. Era Pancakes & Cafe, 151523 North Mountain Road, is much more than just another pancake house. Their expansive, creative menu features a variety of French crepes, brioche French toast, omelettes, skillet bowls and classic breakfasts. But even the traditional offerings have a unique flair, from the Avocado Bacon Benedict to fiesta tacos, the Nashville chicken and waffle, and more. Drinks, including Bloody Marys and Mimosas, are also available, with a fresh, welcoming environment that will have you coming back week after week. Breakfast items are served all day, every day, but if you wait until 11 a.m. you can also choose from a selection of crisp salads, half-pound burgers, melts, wraps and sandwiches. They also feature several specials throughout the week – all of which focus on a farm-to-table approach for the freshest meals possible. Owner Ardian Jashari said his staff is the crown jewel of the restaurant, with a team that works to ensure each guest is served with a smile. Read on to learn more about Era Pancakes & Cafe – and see why their motto is “time, dedication and darn good eats.”

Photo: Era Pancakes & Cafe

Photo: Era Pancakes & Cafe

Photo: Era Pancakes & Cafe

Photo: Era Pancakes & Cafe

Photo: Era Pancakes & Cafe

Photo: Era Pancakes & Cafe

I have to know – why is the restaurant called Era?

Era is the name of my daughter. I choose the name because we are a family restaurant hoping to convey family throughout our establishment.

What do you love most about your chef?

He is always willing to try any new idea that pops in my head. He goes the extra mile to make sure each dish comes out better than the last.

What makes your restaurant unique?

Our restaurant is unique not only from the industrial, modern decor but also due to the fact that we will always work hard in making sure every one of our customers leave with a smile on their face and a full stomach to match.

What do you want customers to feel when they walk through the door?

Excited! Like a kid in a candy store trying to decide what’s the next thing to try.

Tell us more about the food. What will patrons find – and what’s your favorite item on the menu?

Our food is your average go-to brunch items with a few items that will make you feel like you’re “living on the edge.” You can find your basic two-egg breakfast or you can turn up the notch and get breakfast tacos with a kick! Trying to pick one favorite item is like saying trying to pick your favorite child. It’s impossible! One of my go-tos is definitely the new barbacoa beef Benedict. The flavors are out of this world. One of the most popular items, without any surprise, has been the Berry blast pancakes. We use fresh mixed berries and place them on our fresh homemade pancakes that melt in your mouth with every bite. You can’t wrong when ordering any of our berry blast items.

You emphasize the farm-fresh aspect to your approach. Why is this so important to you?

We want to make sure that not only do we serve good food, but food that is also good for you. Everyone wants to eat the “right stuff,” so we try to make the search easier for our customers.

What is the best thing about doing business in the Wausau area – and what has the reaction been from patrons so far?

Definitely the friendliness from all of the customers and surrounding businesses. You can’t beat the close knit feeling Wausau gives you. It definitely shows on a daily basis from our wonderful customers.

Connect with Era Pancakes & Cafe