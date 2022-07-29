For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Tyler Cox smacked a three-run home run over the right field wall in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Wausau Woodchucks an 8-5 win over the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League baseball game on Thursday night at Athletic Park.

After a quiet first inning, the Woodchucks got things started off with a bang, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second. The game remained quiet on both fronts for the next several innings thanks to strong pitching, however the Mallards (23-34) managed to sneak in a few runs to take a 5-2 lead.

Wausau would rally back in the bottom of the seventh inning with a clutch double by Chase Hug (Evansville) to make things interesting, eventually scoring himself on a base knock by Nik Levensteins (North Georgia) to tie things up at 5-5.

The gridlock continued until the ninth when a walk and an error put two runners on base before Cox ripped the game-winner.

Mosinee native Jace Baumann (UW-Stout) started for the Chucks and allowed three runs in five innings. Carter Heninger (San Jose State) picked up the win with a scoreless top of the ninth to improve his record to 4-1 this summer.

Wausau (29-27) plays at Madison on Friday at 6:35 p.m.