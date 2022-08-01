Sit behind the wheel of a patrol car, marvel at the size of a snow plow, or jump aboard a fire truck. Do this and more at the Village of Kronenwetter’s National Night Out starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2 in Towering Pines Park.

Firefighters, police officers, and our favorite parks crew will be on hand to give you a tour of their vehicle, explain their job, and shake your hand.

“This event brings our community together by giving our citizens a fun and relaxed setting where they can interact and get to know our staff and first responders,” Police Chief Terry McHugh said, in a news release.

Attending the event will be the members and vehicles from the Kronenwetter Fire Department, Kronenwetter Police Department, Kronenwetter Parks Department, Marathon County SWAT, and Riverside Fire District.

This event is free and open to the public.

Stone Press Food Truck and Aftershock smokers LLC will be dishing up delicious food to purchase.

Gorgeous baskets full of goodies will be raffled off.

National Night Out is a national program celebrated by neighborhoods across the country. The event aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community, offering a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.