WAUSAU – Exhibitour, Wausau River District’s art and wine walk, will return to downtown Wausau Aug. 13 with international artist Alyssa Monks, who will jury a new exhibition at the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art.

Exhibitour will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. giving attendees the opportunity to sample wine and stroll through local businesses that transform into pop-up art galleries.

At the same time, Monks will be at the WMOCA, where 40 pieces of artworks created by local, regional and national artists will be on display. Artists will be recognized with best in show, second and third prizes, as well as people’s choice.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the event and include a commemorative wine glass and wine at each wine gallery. Pre-event tickets are available online at wausauriverdistrict.org/exhibitour for $15 until 8 p.m. Aug. 12. Attendees who pre-purchase their tickets can arrive at 5 p.m. to check in at one of the two check in stations; no physical ticket is needed.

Tickets can also be purchased at check-in tables the day of the event, cash only. Check-in tables are on the 300 Block of Third Street near Sweet Lola’s and the 600 Block of Third Street near Evolutions in Design.

This event will be held rain or shine.

Participating businesses are Evolutions in Design, Massage Associates, 715 Tattoo Collective, Blackash Urban Goods, D. Anthony Gallery, Eboni Fashions, The Local, Nicole’s Boutique, Tundraland and the Wausau River District.

For more information, visit wausauriverdistrict.org/exhibitour.



About Alyssa Monks

Monk’s work is represented by Forum Gallery in New York City. She lives and

paints in Brooklyn. Monks’s paintings have been the subject of numerous solo and group exhibitions including “Intimacy” at the Kunst Museum in Ahlen, Germany, and “Reconfiguring the Body in American Art, 1820–2009” at the National Academy Museum of Fine Arts, New York. Her work is represented in public and private collections, including the Savannah College of Arts, the Somerset Art Association, Fullerton College, the Seavest Collection, The Bennett Collection, and the collections of George Loening, Eric Fischl, Howard Tullman, Gerrity Lansing, Danielle Steele, Alec Baldwin and Luciano Benetton. Recently, she was named the 16th most influential women artist alive today by Graphic Design Degree Hub. Her work was featured heavily in season 6 of the FX television series “The Americans” in 2018.