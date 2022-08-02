Paul Bratz

WAUSAU – Paul Bratz has been named as Linetec’s regional sales manager serving customers in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah and Kansas, Linetec announced this week.

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Linetec offers a central, single source solution for architectural finishing of aluminum products in both residential and commercial buildings, and other applications.

Bratz draws from more than 15 years of experience managing Linetec’s paint and anodize operations, Linetec said in a news release. A Six Sigma Black Belt and Advanced Lean Practitioner, Bratz most recently served as the company’s quality manager. A member of Linetec’s team since 2002, Bratz started in the quality department specializing in paint. He was promoted to anodize plant manager before moving to paint operations manager.

In 2015, Bratz was recognized for “extraordinary support” of employees who participate in military service and honored with a Patriot Award by the Wisconsin Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Along with community leadership, Bratz represents Linetec’s industry leadership as a member of the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance.