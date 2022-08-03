Wausau Pilot & Review

A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 17 near Merrill, while a portion of the highway remains closed to traffic as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. with blockage in both the northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 17 at Hwy. C in Lincoln County. Crews from multiple agencies responded.

The highway closure is expected to last at least two hours, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

Few details were immediately available. This is a developing story.