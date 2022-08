By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified the man killed Monday in an explosion near Rhinelander as 34-year-old Jared Houg.

The explosion, in the town of Crescent, was reported at about 7:25 p.m. Monday by a 911 caller. Police say Houg died from injuries related to the explosion, which happened while he was making fireworks in his garage.

The ingredients Houg was using were legal, police said.

“This appears to be an accident,” an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release states.