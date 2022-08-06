Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say.

The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.

The highway was shut down for at least five hours as crews worked to reconstruct the crash and clear the scene.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family members. An investigation into the crash continues.