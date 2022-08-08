Wausau Pilot & Review

A significant police presence Sunday at Wausau’s Isle of Ferns Park was not connected to an active shooter situation, contrary to a social media post making that claim, officials said.

The Wausau Police Dept. did not identify the poster, but said the situation that prompted the presence was due to a person who threatened self-harm. Witnesses told Wausau Pilot & Review they saw multiple squads at the park on Sunday as well as officers carrying assault-style weapons.

Police did not alert the media but instead asked residents, in a Facebook post, to avoid the Fern Island area. Officials gave an all clear, again on social media, a short time later.