Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

The proposed development along the east bank of the Wisconsin River was unveiled in the local press last week. Ugh.



Another featureless row of apartments in the now standard “Upended Shoebox” design, filling the entire space between the creek bridge to the south and Wausau on Water to the north.



This property has become one of the most popular in the city, with hundreds of joggers, cyclists and walkers enjoying the open air and view of the river every day.



Certainly someone could come up with a design for a development much more creative and compatible with the site.



Jim Force, Wausau