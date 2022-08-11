Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Bobbi Jo Hochstetler, 50, of Wausau. Aug. 5, 2022: Physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally cause bodily harm, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer
Brianne West-Calabrese, 41, of Lac du Flambeau. Initial appearance Aug. 9, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, bail jumping
Casey Corcoran, 39, of Wausau. Aug. 10, 2022: Stalking, bail jumping
Christopher Lindner, 39, of Marshfield. Aug. 8, 2022: Fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs
Conner D. Simonson, 23, of Wausau. Aug. 8, 2022: Burglary, theft
Daniel Strohkirch, 47, of Marshfield. Aug. 9, 2022: Sixth-offense OWI, bail jumping, operating while revoked
Darin M. Karlen, 20, of Edgar. Aug. 5, 2022: Making a fraudulent insurance claim, greater than $2,500
David J. Newman, 60, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2022: Stalking, violation of an individual at risk restraining order
Michael R. Rowton, 46, of Wausau. Aug. 5, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Koehmstedt, 63, of Wausau. Aug. 8, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI
Matthew Wiskowski, 37, of Wausau. Aug. 8, 2022: Bail jumping
Lorinda Jo Perry, 41, of Wausau. Aug. 8, 2022: Physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally cause bodily harm, criminal damage to property
Kurt Jacobs, 25, of Wausau. July 26, 2022: Sex registry violation
Jessy Hanson, 42, of Wausau. Aug. 8, 2022: Maintain a drug trafficking place
Jalen Saffold, 23, of Wausau. Aug. 9, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Dylan Gordon, 29, of Friendship. Aug. 8, 2022: Theft of movable property-special facts, theft by false representation
Deontae D. Coleman, 41, of Wausau. Aug. 8, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft
Nicole Reynolds, 36, of Wausau. Aug. 8, 2022: Child abuse
Randal Cronce, 60, of Wausau. Aug. 8, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Robert Lane, 47, of Wausau. Aug. 11, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyler Gordon-Dean Hackett, 30, of Nekoosa. Aug. 11, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI
Todd Tucker, 23, of Weston. Aug. 8, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of THC, second offense or greater
William Ballentine, 71, of Wausau. Initial appearance Aug. 10, 2022 (warrant issued Oct. 8, 2021): Failure to provide information to the sex offender registry
Like this: Like Loading...
Related