Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

This week’s featured Wausau-area business is Crystal Nail Spa, a recently-opened salon that puts an an emphasis on personalized service, custom nail art and on-trend design. Co-owned by Amanda Krcma and her daughter, Linh Nguyen, members of the Crystal team analyze the overall health of your nails and recommend the best services to fit your needs. Linh is currently in Arizona, gaining specialized training in nail art and salon management, while Amanda has been a well-known nail technician in Wausau since 2013 and has been continuously upgrading her skills and techniques to deliver trending designs with state of the art techniques. Crystal Nail Spa, 291 Grand Ave., Schofield, is in a location formerly occupied by an auto dealer – but Amanda and Linh have transformed the space into a serene, spa environment where you can truly relax and enjoy yourself. Whether you’re looking for a basic manicure or an eye-popping design, they’re up for the challenge. Here, learn what makes Crystal Nail Spa different – and how to book your next appointment. Experienced nail technicians are welcome to apply to be part of their growing team.

How did you choose the name for your business?

In the process of choosing the name, Crystal Nail Spa, we searched for a name that would convey beauty, style, fashion, elegance, brightness and cleanliness. We followed the crystal theme in the decor of the Spa with a massive crystal chandelier centerpiece, large panoramic windows, and glass and mirrored accents throughout.

Tell us about the services you offer and the types of nail treatments you have – and what makes you different.

Crystal Nail Spa is a full service Nail Salon with a complete range of services including CBD oil pedicures, collagen pedicures and IBD gel builder manicures. The Spa specializes in IBD gel builder nails, which are a more natural style of nails in both feel and appearance. We also offer traditional acrylic and dipping powder methods.

You completely remodeled the building’s interior. What will guests experience when they walk through the door?

Guests will experience a unique “Crystal” theme including an arched entry into the main salon room, where a huge crystal chandelier is set into a double-tray circular ceiling and accented with bright mirrored and glass accents. The colors are cool and comforting, meant to enhance the overall experience and allow the stress of the day to wash away.

How are your pedicure stations different from some others? I saw a sign that said they are more sanitary. What kind of system are you using?

Crystal Nail Spa in one of a very few salons in Central Wisconsin that use the state of the art sanitation technology pedicure chairs which utilize disposable foot bath liners. That avoids any cross-contamination between salon guests. Our clients can feel confident that we are employing the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness.

What are your hopes for the future of your business?

We are excited to bring to Central Wisconsin the latest and best in nail salon design and service. Our guests will experience a fun, friendly salon experience in a beautiful and relaxing environment. We hope to expand on the loyal following that Amanda and Linh have developed in Central Wisconsin by delivering professional and creative nail designs, with a wide selection of available colors that reflect the latest trends.

What’s the best thing about doing business in the Wausau area?

The best thing about doing business in Wausau is the people. The entire Central Wisconsin area is a fun and friendly place to do business. We have many clients visiting us from Marshfield, Stevens Point, Merrill, Antigo, and beyond. Many of our clients like to make Crystal Nail Spa the focal point of their day trip from around the region.

Connect with Crystal Nail Spa