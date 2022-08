Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to expect delays and backups on US Hwy. 51 southbound north of State Highway 29 this week due to road construction.

Deputies have reported traffic backing up to County Road WW at times.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in this area due to several hills and curves which can limit your visibility of traffic that has stopped or slowed down significantly.