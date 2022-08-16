MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host the second of several educational hunting webinars on Aug. 31 for people who are new to hunting or curious about hunting, fishing and trapping.

Each episode will feature guest speakers sharing their experiences getting started with hunting and include discussions on common challenges of hunting, fishing or trapping.

This month’s webinar – Wanna Go Hunting: What Can We Hunt? – covers the wide variety of hunting opportunities available in Wisconsin and basic equipment needs to get started. A Q&A will follow a brief presentation and panel discussion.

Learn more about various hunting season dates, rules and regulations, harvest quotas and more on the DNR website.

Event details

What: Wanna Go Hunting: What Can We Hunt? Webinar

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Tune in via YouTube here. The webinar will be recorded and can be viewed on YouTube any time using the same link.

Presenters: DNR Wildlife Biologist Jenna Malinowski, Color in the Outdoors Founder Chris Kilgour