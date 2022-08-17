Now-August 31

Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp.

Aug. 1-31

From Aug. 1-31, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a 3D fish using colored tissue paper, googly eyes and more! Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Tweens and teens are encouraged to visit the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, between Aug. 1-31 to pick up supplies for making magnetic locker decorations. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Aug. 20

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next members-only book sale on Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Aug. 24

The library will offer an in-person outdoor story time on Aug. 24 from 10-10:30 a.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Tweens and teens between the ages of 8-14 can join together for a book club on Aug. 24 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. During this meeting, attendees will talk about their favorite sci-fi and fantasy books, and get recommendations of other books to read. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Aug. 25

Hear stories read by library staff while enjoying the outdoors on Aug. 25 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.