By Shereen Siewert

A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show.

Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge of theft in a business setting. The alleged thefts happened between April and September 2021, when he was employed by a health care clinic in Wausau. Gustafson is no longer an employee.

The owner and medical director of the company approached detectives in March after discovering the checks, which Gustafson allegedly used to bolster his $175,000 annual salary. Company officials also accuse Gustafson of limiting payments to suppliers, increasing the company’s debt balances.

The financial allegations came to light when the company struggled to meet payroll. Gustafson was fired on Feb. 11, court documents state. Company officials identified eight unauthorized checks totaling $70,163.56.

Gustafson will be summoned into court Aug. 24 for an initial appearance.