A 55-year-old man is accused of intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables, resulting in a significant internet and telecommunications outage Sunday in Wausau.

George E. Wood, 55, is being held on criminal charges in connection with the Spectrum outage, which impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities. Wausau Police say the damage caused service disruption and impacted many people and businesses.

City-owned cameras in downtown Wausau, combined with a citizen tip, led police to identify Wood as a suspect, according to a news release issued Monday. Capt. Ben Graham said Wood was located at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Third Street. Wood, of Wausau, was arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail.

The Wausau Police Department is recommending a charge of criminal damage to a utility service to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office. Wood is expected to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m. Monday, during which a judge will set bond.

This story will be updated after his hearing.

