WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host, once again, an evening of wine tasting, art and community at its 10th Annual Art of Wine event.

This popular fundraiser supports the programs provided to the community, including the CVA’s free public art galleries, school of art for children and adults and gift shop, featuring local artists.

The event itself will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau.

Tickets cost $75 per person or $140 per couple and are on sale at cvawausau.org/art-of-wine-2022. An exclusive VIP Tasting Room pass costs $40 and is available for anyone to add to his or her admission ticket.

