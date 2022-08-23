WAUSAU – The Bikeshare system has returned to Wausau’s Riverlife area.

Nine bikes are available between two stations, one on River Drive underneath Bridge Street, the other next to the creek across from the Apartments at Riverlife building.

Bikeshare users will be able to access the bikes using the Movatic app on their smartphones and scanning the QR code on the bike. The cost per ride is $1.50 for every 30 minutes. Each user can rent up to two bikes at once.

“We are excited to have the bikeshare system up and running again to offer residents and visitors a fun and convenient way to experience the riverfront and the city,” Mayor Katie Rosenberg said in a news release.

The bikes are maintained by a local mechanic who will also distribute the bikes

between stations as needed.