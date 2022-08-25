Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail beckons images of the sea, so alluring we can hardly stop looking at it. The Blue Sunset, though, is even better to sip on a warm summer evening. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Blue Sunset

1 1/2 oz Peach Vodka

1 1/2 oz Blue Raspberry Vodka

4 oz pineapple Juice

Splash of Blue Curacao

Pineapple leaf, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids and shake to combine. Pour into into a hurricane glass filled with ice, garnish with a pineapple leaf – then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.