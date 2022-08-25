Raymond Crowe, 64, of Green Bay. Initial appearance Aug. 22, 2022: Forgery

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor's note: This weekly feature is published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

WANTED: David Pazio Jr., 50, of Edgar. Aug. 23, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of THC. Warrant issued Aug. 23.
Raymond Crowe, 64, of Green Bay. Initial appearance Aug. 22, 2022: Forgery
Matthew J. Wiskowski, 37, of Wausau. Aug. 23, 2022: Bail jumping
Brandt Wiebold, 45, of Merrill. Aug. 24, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
Richard Lucas Jr., 39, of Wausau. Aug. 23, 2022: Battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct
Terry Cleveland, 61, of Athens. Aug. 22, 2022: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
Devin C. Needham, 36, of Wausau. Aug. 24, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
George E. Wood, 55, of Wausau. Aug. 22, 2022: Criminal damage to a utility’s property
Jack Svoke, 37. Aug. 24, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Heath Climer, 49, of Wausau. Aug. 23, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Jonathan L. Wrycha, 41, of Sobieski. Aug. 22, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC (second offense or greater)
Joseph Hewitt, 27, of Spencer. Aug. 19, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Joshua Wells, 41. Aug. 25, 2022: Repeated sexual assault of the same child with at least three violations of first- or second-degree sexual assault
John E. Denson, 41, of Spencer. False imprisonment, intimidating a victim by the use or attempt of force, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
Crystal A. Olerich, 36, of Wausau. Aug. 23, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine on or near certain places, possession of narcotic drugs
Brandon Pinkert, 39, of Marshfield. Aug. 25, 2022: Battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater
Alyssa A. Slocum, 26, of Wausau. Aug. 24, 2022: Bail jumping
Bee Her, 43, of Wausau. Aug. 22, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine