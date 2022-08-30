WAUSAU– Monk Botanical Gardens will launch Wausau’s first-ever

walking light show, an immersive experience for all ages, in October.

Blossom of Lights attendees can stroll the gardens’ 10 acres to view dramatic, artistic lights and light sculptures from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays Oct. 6 through Oct. 29.

Tickets are $10 per person or $40 per family group of four to six people. Children ages 2 and younger are free. (Family ticket pricing includes a household of up to two adults and up to five children younger than 18, with a maximum of six people per ticket. If your family includes more than six people, you can buy individual tickets for the remainder of the group.)

Tickets must be purchased prior to visiting as there will be no ticket sales at the gate. Visit givebutter.com/BlossomOfLights2022.

T-shirts will be available for purchase, as will food, beer and other beverages.

Scarecrows on Parade

The gardens seeks entries for its Scarecrows on Parade feature, which will be held in conjunction with Blossom of Lights. Anyone can enter – families, groups of friends, organizations, businesses, schools. Blossom of Lights attendees will vote on their favorite scarecrow. Prizes awarded. Registration is open until Sept. 30. Visit monkgardens.org/events/blossom-of-lights for contest rules.