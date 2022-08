WAUSAU – The Grand Theater in downtown Wausau has added “Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band” to its 2022-2023 season lineup.

Tickets for this Feb. 25 event will go on sale at 9 a.m. Sept. 2. Call 715-842-0988 or visit grandtheater.org.

This self-identified “electrifying” show features stars from the original Broadway cast as they perform the show’s hit songs by Bon Jovi, Journey and Twisted Sister, among many others.