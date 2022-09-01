Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is just the thing to pave the way for a relaxing long weekend, as we head into Labor Day: cool, crisp and delightfully refreshing. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Happy Weekend

2 oz Absolut Citron

4 oz Club Soda

2 oz Cranberry Juice

Cherries, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids and pour into into a tall glass filled with ice. Garnish with a cherry or two – then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.