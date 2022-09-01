Sarah Bear, 37, of Wausau. Aug. 29, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Ambrose Wadzinski, 38, of Eland. Sept. 1, 2022: Manufacture or deliver non-narcotics, bail jumping
Anthony Sarti, 34, of McKeepsport, Penn. Aug. 29, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation
Brady Lindsey, 54, of Wausau. Sept. 1, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, manufacture or deliver heroin, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Brandon Bauknecht, 38, of Weston. Aug. 29, 2022: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, criminal damage to property-domestic abuse repeater
Haley Ferguson, 40, of Hatley. Aug. 26, 2022: Third-offense OWI, with a passenger younger than 16
Nicholas Morehouse, 43, of Wausau. Initial appearance Sept. 1, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Kristopher Lucas, 37, of Rothschild. Sept. 1, 2022: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct
Kelsey Zastrow, 33, of Wausau. Aug. 26, 2022: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping
Jeremy Jimmerson, 39, of Weston. Aug. 29, 2022: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction
James Merriam, 33, of Wausau. Initial appearance Sept. 1, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs
Gary Miller, 32, of Wausau. Aug. 29, 2022: Tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, bail jumping
Sarah Bear, 37, of Wausau. Aug. 29, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Jamie L. Kalson, 43, of Wausau. Initial appearance Aug. 31, 2022: Bail jumping
Charity Langerud, 31, of Wausau. Sept. 1, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Kiana J. Herrick, 23, of Kronenwetter. Bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance