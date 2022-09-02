Wausau Pilot & Review

A new Taco Bell restaurant will open soon in Rib Mountain, according to plans submitted to the town.

Taco Bell is the brainchild of Glen Bell, who started Bell’s Drive-In and Taco Tia in the San Bernardino area, according to company officials. The first Taco Bell opened in 1962 in California and in 1978 Bell sold 868 restaurants to PepsiCo Inc., and became a PepsiCo shareholder.

The new restaurant will be the third in the Wausau area. Taco Bell has current locations at 704 Grand Ave., Schofield, and at 1730 Bus. Hwy. 51 N. in Wausau.

The new location will be near Culver’s which recently opened in Rib Mountain. The restaurant will be situated on a previously vacant lot between Lilac Avenue and Swan Avenue.

An opening date was not available by press time.