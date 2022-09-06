Drunken driving, intoxicated use of a firearm, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and operating while suspended among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 29 through Sept. 5.

On Aug. 29, deputies were led on a high speed pursuit that started on Highway 51 near Highway K in the town of Merrill. A deputy was running stationary radar enforcement when he observed a southbound vehicle on Highway 51 with a minor equipment violation. Once the deputy turned on his squad’s headlights to go after the violator, the driver, a 37-year-old Wausau man, abruptly exited Highway 51 at Highway K. The deputy was able to catch up to the suspect vehicle at which time the diver pulled into the parking lot of the Dugout bar, which was closed. The deputy waited in the area for a short time before the suspect’s vehicle was observed leaving the parking lot and heading north on Highway 51. At this point, the suspect was traveling about 107 mph. The deputy attempted a stop on the vehicle and the vehicle fled with the deputy in pursuit. The suspect continued to drive recklessly changing roads and directions often in an attempt to lose pursuing deputies. Lincoln County deputies were assisted by deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office who successfully deployed a tire deflation device causing damage to the vehicle and front right tire. After a short time, speeds were reduced enough that a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was able to use a pursuit intervention technique to further disable the suspect vehicle, causing it to enter the ditch and crash. The driver and only occupant was taken into custody at that time without injury. The deputy’s car sustained very minor damage and was able to continue on patrol. The suspect was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked in for several driving and illegal drug violations.

On Aug. 30, preliminary reports detail that a deputy stopped a vehicle for a violation on Highway 51 near Highway V in the township of Birch. After making contact with the driver, a 16-year-old Irma youth, deputies suspected him to be impaired. The driver was placed through a series of tests and as a result of those tests, he was arrested for a violation of OWI of controlled substances. The juvenile was taken into custody and later released to a parent.

On Aug. 31, deputies were dispatched to the area of Fairview Road and Joe Snow Road for a reported two-car crash with injuries. One vehicle being operated by a 72-year-old Merrill woman, who was heading south on Fairview Road when she was struck by a vehicle operated by a 21-year-old Wausau man who was heading east on Joe Snow Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign. Both drivers and a passenger in the second car were transported by ambulance to Aspirus Merrill Hospital for treatment of injuries. The Wausau man was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and fail to yield the right of way from a stop sign.

On Sept. 2, emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Highway 64 near Cain Creek Road in the town of Pine River for a reported car crash with injuries. Based on investigation, it appears the driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old Antigo woman, fell asleep while driving and left the roadway. In the resulting crash, two parties were injured. Both parties were transported by ambulance: one to Aspirus Wausau Hospital and one to Aspirus Merrill Hospital. The crash is still under investigation.

On Sept. 2, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received notification from the Price County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle that had been in the Hawkins area and a male subject in the vehicle had been shooting a gun and was possibly intoxicated. The male suspect, a 55-year-old Rhinelander man, also made a comment that when police arrive he will shoot them all. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle in the ditch on Highway 8 near Highway CC. They made contact with the suspect and only occupant and took him into custody for safety concerns. Once in handcuffs, the deputies read the suspect his Miranda rights and he refused to cooperate with them. The suspect was transported to Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital where he was checked for a medical complaint. He was also arrested for OWI second, intoxicated use of a firearm, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, operating while suspended, un-registered motor vehicle and other traffic violations. He was then transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Sept. 4, a deputy on routine patrol was following a vehicle on North Pine Road near Highway A in the town of King when she observed the vehicle crossing the center line and driving erratically. The deputy stopped the vehicle for the violation. The deputy identified the driver as a 57-year-old Tomahawk woman and found her to be under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was placed through a series of tests and as a result of those tests was arrested for a first offense of OWI. The suspect also resisted arrest by physically resisting the deputies efforts to place her under arrest. The suspect failed to cooperate with the remainder of the process and was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

During this time period, there were six car vs. deer crashes and one car vs. bear crash reported.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department