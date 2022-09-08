(Wausau, WI) – The Wausau Cyclones are pleased to announce the hiring of Nathan Oystrick as Head Coach. Oystrick, who is a native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada takes over for Colin Bailey. Bailey is advancing to the NCAA Division 3 level and has accepted a position of Assistant Coach at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN.

Oystrick’s previous coaching experience includes the Elmira Jackals, Atlanta Gladiators, Colorado Academy and Humboldt Broncos. He played NCAA D1 hockey at Northern Michigan, where he captained the team his junior and senior seasons. His professional hockey playing career includes time in the NHL, AHL, ECHL and KHL. His NHL experience came with the Atlanta Thrashers, Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues.

“First and foremost, we are beyond excited for Colin Bailey and his advancement. He has been a great leader for this organization and has earned this promotion. Nathan Oystrick is going to do an outstanding job of continuing to grow and develop our players on the ice and in the community. We are fortunate to have someone with his knowledge and experience to come in and lead our team. From the moment we spoke he wanted to be a Cyclone and we are very happy to have him,” stated Cyclones Hockey Ownership.

“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Wausau Cyclones as the next Head Coach and GM of Hockey Operations. I am grateful to BJ Brandt for reaching out to me to talk about the position and to Corey Garrett, Hannah Westbrook and the entire ownership group for allowing me this amazing opportunity. I look forward to getting into Wausau and continuing to build on what coach Bailey has already accomplished on and off the ice,” stated Head Coach Nathan Oystrick. Go Clones!

Join us at our Home Opener on Friday, October 14th as the first 500 fans will receive a Cyclones Hockey Magnet Schedule presented by Bug Tussel Wireless. Single game tickets go on sale at wausaucyclones.com beginning September 15th. Stay connected during the off-season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and online at wausaucyclones.com. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey”, available on your favorite podcast network.