Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Roderick Schultz, 55, of Wausau. Sept. 6, 2022: Bail jumping – repeater
Ashley Cybula, 36, of Wausau. Sept. 8, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI
Paul Rossey, 40, of Wausau. Sept. 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
Patrick Lenell Nubern, 39, of Mosinee. Sept. 7, 2022: Battery and disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater
Matthew Mueller, 29, of Wausau. Sept. 8, 2022: Bail jumping
Sierra M. Zemke, 22, of Rothschild. Sept. 6, 2022: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Sean Rector, 39, of Wausau. Sept. 6, 2022: Bail jumping
Dylon R. Okresik, 22, of Wausau. Initial appearance Sept. 6, 2022: Burglary, theft, bail jumping
Jeremy Cheyka, 35, of Wausau. Sept. 6, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, criminal damage to property
Kasey Stieber, 22, of Marathon. Sept. 8, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
Kyle Pederson, 38, of Wausau. Sept. 6, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
Nicholas Morehouse, 53, of Wausau. Initial appearance Sept. 1, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possessing an illegally-obtained prescription
Pao Ge Vang, 32, of Wausau. Sept. 6, 2022: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, operate a firearm while intoxicated, OWI with a passenger younger than 16
Patrick Unger, 21, of Hatley. Sept. 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine with intent to deliver