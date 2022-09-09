By Shereen Siewert

A 27-year-old former Wausau man accused of assaulting a 7-year-old girl and offering her $25 to keep quiet was given a 20-year sentence this month during a plea hearing in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Matthew J. Weiler on Sept. 2 was convicted of an amended charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child enticement, reduced from a first-degree sexual assault charge. The case was filed in August 2021.

Police and prosecutors say the assault happened in September 2013 and came to light when the victim, now 15, disclosed the abuse to a friend and later to her parents.

The girl, who is not related to Weiler and no longer lives in Wausau, said she was assaulted while she and her siblings were spending the night at a friend’s house during a power outage at her own home.

After the assault, Weiler allegedly tried to persuade the girl that “what had happened was okay” and offered her cash “not to say anything,” according to the criminal complaint.

During sentencing, Circuit Judge Scott Corbett ordered the first 3 1/2 years of the 20-year term to be spent behind bars. After his release from prison, Weiler will be required to spend 16 1/2 years on extended supervision, register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment, according to online court records.

Weiler, who has been behind bars since his arrest and now lists an Ogema address, was granted 399 days credit for time served while awaiting trial.

