Wausau Pilot & Review

WALES – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team finished 3-1 at the Kettle Moraine Invitational on Saturday.

Newman defeated Whitewater 25-23, 23-25, 15-13, and Racine The Prairie School 25-20, 25-16, to advance to the eight-team Gold bracket of the tournament.

The Cardinals lost their first match to Muskego 25-11, 23-23, 15-9, before beating Whitefish Bay Dominican 12-25, 25-16, 15-13.

Lily Shields had 20 kills, five aces, 26 digs and 26 assists, Grace Carlson had 40 digs and Paige Guld had 34 assists and two aces for Newman in its four matches.

Ashley Jankowski and Camille Sobolewski each added 15 kills for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic hosts Stratford in a Marawood Conference South Division matchup Tuesday at 7 p.m.