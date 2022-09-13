Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wausau East/West’s Talia Schlindwein shot a 38 to tie for medalist honors at the fifth leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Monday at the Ridges Golf Course.

Stevens Point edged Wausau East/West 189-190 for the team title, with Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids tying for third with scores of 201. D.C. Everest was fifth with a 226.

Schlindwein tied Riley Pechinski of Stevens Point for first place with 38s. Stevens Point’s Ava Frederiksen was a distant third with a 44.

East/West’s Ella Lambrecht was eighth with a 49, Mansi Peters of D.C. Everest took ninth with a 50, and Ayla Trollop of East/West was 10th with a 51 to also earn top-10 finishes at the meet.

Julia Engebretson shot a 52 and Ella Wendling had a 54 for East/West.

Emily Jacobson added a 56, Sydney Wagman and Tolu Ontilo had 60s, and Lily Strobel shot a 65 to round out D.C. Everest’s scoring.

The sixth leg is scheduled for Friday at Tribute Golf Course in Wausau, with the tournament series wrapping up Sept. 19 at Stevens Point Country Club.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Leg No. 5, Sept. 12, at Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 189; 2. Wausau East/West 190; 3. Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids 201; 5. D.C. Everest 226.

Individual results: 1. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) and Riley Pechinski (SP) 38; 3. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 44; 4. Claire Ninneman (WR) 45; 5. Logan Vollert (WR) and McKenzie Holm (MAR) 46; 7. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 48; 8. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 49; 9. Mansi Peters (DC) 50; 10. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 51; 11. Julia Engebretson (WAU), Shylah Brogan (MAR) and Claire Viau (SP) 52; 14. Ella Wendling (WAU) 54; 15. Gabby Neilitz (WR), Raina Manlick (MAR), Crystal Wisinski (SP), Diana Gabriel (WR) and Skylar Millan (SP) 55; 20. Emily Jacobson (DC) 56; 21. Alaina Kawleski (WR) and Lili Anaya (MAR) 58; 23. Sydney Wagman (DC) and Tolu Ontilo (DC) 60; 25. Lily Strobel (DC) 65.