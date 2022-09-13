Damakant Jayshi

Wausau School Board member Lee Webster on Monday warned that a proposed rule change in Title IX related to students’ gender identity could have a direct impact on athletics programs and curriculum at the district.

Webster, who is legislative liaison for the board, gave a legislative update from Wausau Association of School Boards to the group this week.

“The proposals are going to revise definitions related to sexual orientation and gender identity which could have real, direct impact on our athletics, women’s athletics and our athletics programs,” Webster said.

“The Department (of Education) plans to issue a separate notice of proposed rulemaking to address whether and how the Department should amend the Title IX regulations to address students” eligibility to participate on a particular male or female athletics team,” the summary of amendments presented by WASB reads.

Title IX “protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.”

Webster added that some of the wording in the proposal could also have direct impact on school curriculum and school policies and noted that WASB has a very long outline of their perspectives on the proposed changes. He then referred to a “major issue” at the Eau Claire Area School District, where officials there are facing legal action.

Some parents in Eau Claire have filed a lawsuit against the school district over their gender identity guidance claiming it violated their religious liberty and constitutional rights to make decisions about their children, according to a Wisconsin Public Radio report. The guidance does not require teachers to “out” the students to their families where they do not feel welcome and accepted for the gender identity they prefer. Parents who filed the lawsuit want the guidance revoked and have asked a federal court to do so.

The WPR news also refers to a report by The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ, that said “fewer than one in three transgender and nonbinary youth found their home to be gender-affirming.” The report also said “LGBTQ youth who felt high social support from their family reported attempting suicide at less than half the rate of those who felt low or moderate social support.”

President Bouche also joined the discussion over Title IX.

Sharing a discussion at a recent WASB meeting, President Bouche, who represents Region 5 on the WASB Board of Directors, said Dr. Jill Underly, the State Superintendent for Public Instruction, was asked by a southern board director “to be careful with her political terminology.” Bouche added that the directors wanted “less politics in the world of education,” instead of having “too much politics and terminology” that pitted one group against another.

“Education is education, and politics is politics,” he added. “We need to keep those separate. education and politics separate.”

Bouche also briefly touched upon women’s participation in different sports over the years and added that there was a time when women could not participate in some sports, like hockey and wrestling, because there was no separate program for them. If they wanted to participate, he said, they had to participate with the boys. “And it became a very difficult situation for all included in that situation.” It was not immediately clear what he was trying to imply.

A number of conservatives across the nation have opposed allowing transgender students to compete in sports in the gender they identify with, terming it unfair. So far, at least 18 states have banned transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports at public schools.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org.