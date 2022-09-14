Influenza generally contributes to 45 million illnesses, 810,000 hospitalizations and 61,000 deaths during the peak of each flu season between December and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These rates have been much lower in recent years as a result of the preventative measures put in place to protect against COVID-19.

Health experts are predicting the upcoming flu season to be particularly impactful, however, especially as such protective measures continue to decline.

“The number one thing people can do to minimize their risk of getting the flu is getting the flu shot,” said Allyson Balthazor, a clinical pharmacist who is completing her first year of pharmacy residency at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, in a news release. “The benefit of preventing the flu outweighs many risks that people may worry about when getting the flu shot. If you have any concerns about the flu shot, talk to your primary care provider or pharmacist.”

Aspirus encourages vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months of age and older. Flu shots are particularly important for people at higher risk of complications from the flu, including those who:

Are pregnant

Are younger than age 2 or age 65+

Have a chronic health condition such as asthma, heart disease and diabetes

Flu shots will be available through Aspirus’ primary care clinics starting in mid-to-late September. Offerings and appointment options may differ by location. Call your primary care clinic to schedule an appointment.