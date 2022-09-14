By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekís ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Mukwonago (7) 4-0 88 1 2. Kimberly (2) 4-0 80 2 3. Bay Port – 4-0 66 4 4. Waunakee – 4-0 63 3 5. Muskego – 4-0 60 5 6. Hartland Arrowhead – 4-0 41 6 7. Neenah – 4-0 32 7 8. Brookfield Central – 4-0 31 8 9. Franklin – 3-1 14 9 10. Onalaska – 4-0 12

Others receiving votes: River Falls 2. West De Pere 2. Madison Memorial 2. Appleton North 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Catholic Memorial (9) 4-0 90 1 2. Monroe – 4-0 74 2 3. Rice Lake – 4-0 70 3 4. Mayville – 4-0 55 5 5. Freedom – 4-0 54 4 6. Columbus – 4-0 40 7 7. Edgewood – 4-0 37 8 8. Ellsworth – 3-1 23 6 9. Racine St. Catherine’s – 4-0 20 10 10. New Berlin Eisenhower – 4-0 12

Others receiving votes: West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 5. Lodi 3. Fox Valley Lutheran 3. Pewaukee 2.Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. St. Mary’s Springs (8) 4-0 89 1 2. Aquinas (1) 4-0 78 2 3. Regis – 4-0 73 3 4. Edgar – 4-0 65 4 5. Colby – 4-0 47 5 6. Coleman – 4-0 39 6 7. Darlington – 3-1 35 7 8. Mondovi – 4-0 22 8 9. Bangor – 4-0 18 9 10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic – 4-0 9 10

Others receiving votes: Cashton 6. Belleville 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Markesan 4. Kenosha Christian Life 1. Auburndale 1.