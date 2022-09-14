By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekís ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Mukwonago(7)4-0881
2. Kimberly(2)4-0802
3. Bay Port4-0664
4. Waunakee4-0633
5. Muskego4-0605
6. Hartland Arrowhead4-0416
7. Neenah4-0327
8. Brookfield Central4-0318
9. Franklin3-1149
10. Onalaska4-012

Others receiving votes: River Falls 2. West De Pere 2. Madison Memorial 2. Appleton North 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(9)4-0901
2. Monroe4-0742
3. Rice Lake4-0703
4. Mayville4-0555
5. Freedom4-0544
6. Columbus4-0407
7. Edgewood4-0378
8. Ellsworth3-1236
9. Racine St. Catherine’s4-02010
10. New Berlin Eisenhower4-012

Others receiving votes: West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 5. Lodi 3. Fox Valley Lutheran 3. Pewaukee 2.Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. St. Mary’s Springs(8)4-0891
2. Aquinas(1)4-0782
3. Regis4-0733
4. Edgar4-0654
5. Colby4-0475
6. Coleman4-0396
7. Darlington3-1357
8. Mondovi4-0228
9. Bangor4-0189
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic4-0910

Others receiving votes: Cashton 6. Belleville 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Markesan 4. Kenosha Christian Life 1. Auburndale 1.