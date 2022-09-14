Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekís ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mukwonago
|(7)
|4-0
|88
|1
|2. Kimberly
|(2)
|4-0
|80
|2
|3. Bay Port
|–
|4-0
|66
|4
|4. Waunakee
|–
|4-0
|63
|3
|5. Muskego
|–
|4-0
|60
|5
|6. Hartland Arrowhead
|–
|4-0
|41
|6
|7. Neenah
|–
|4-0
|32
|7
|8. Brookfield Central
|–
|4-0
|31
|8
|9. Franklin
|–
|3-1
|14
|9
|10. Onalaska
|–
|4-0
|12
Others receiving votes: River Falls 2. West De Pere 2. Madison Memorial 2. Appleton North 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(9)
|4-0
|90
|1
|2. Monroe
|–
|4-0
|74
|2
|3. Rice Lake
|–
|4-0
|70
|3
|4. Mayville
|–
|4-0
|55
|5
|5. Freedom
|–
|4-0
|54
|4
|6. Columbus
|–
|4-0
|40
|7
|7. Edgewood
|–
|4-0
|37
|8
|8. Ellsworth
|–
|3-1
|23
|6
|9. Racine St. Catherine’s
|–
|4-0
|20
|10
|10. New Berlin Eisenhower
|–
|4-0
|12
Others receiving votes: West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 5. Lodi 3. Fox Valley Lutheran 3. Pewaukee 2.Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. St. Mary’s Springs
|(8)
|4-0
|89
|1
|2. Aquinas
|(1)
|4-0
|78
|2
|3. Regis
|–
|4-0
|73
|3
|4. Edgar
|–
|4-0
|65
|4
|5. Colby
|–
|4-0
|47
|5
|6. Coleman
|–
|4-0
|39
|6
|7. Darlington
|–
|3-1
|35
|7
|8. Mondovi
|–
|4-0
|22
|8
|9. Bangor
|–
|4-0
|18
|9
|10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|–
|4-0
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Cashton 6. Belleville 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Markesan 4. Kenosha Christian Life 1. Auburndale 1.