WAUSAU – North First Avenue between Stewart Avenue and Callon Street in the city of Wausau will be closed to traffic on Sept. 20 for sanitary sewer utility work, the city announced today.

A detour will be posted for northbound North First Avenue traffic using Stewart Avenue west to North 17th Avenue, then north on North 17th Avenue to Bridge Street, and then east on Bridge Street to North First Avenue. The closure is expected to last seven days.