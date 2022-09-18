Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the man killed in a crash Saturday morning that involved four motorcycles as 67-year-olld Michael Tyloch.

The crash was reported on Lincoln County Hwy. A at about 10 a.m. Saturday. The area was just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials say two motorcycles were preparing to make a turn when two other cyclists collided with them.

Tyloch was not responsive when rescue crews arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the community in which Tyloch lived.

Three other people were injured, one of which was eventually flown from a local hospital for further treatment. Another victim was taken by ambulance, while the fourth was transported in a private vehicle. The severity of their injuries has not been specified.

Police say Tyloch was not wearing a helmet. No details about any potential citations have been issued, and the crash remains under investigation.

The crash was one of two fatal Lincoln County crashes on Sunday. The other involved a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 17 that left an 8-year-old Gleason boy dead. A Merrill man is facing homicide charges in connection with that crash. Read more here.