(WAUSAU) The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin (CFONCW) welcomes WausauMama.com creator and author of the best-selling book ABCs of Wausau to further amplify local Wausau marketing efforts and enhance Wausau affinity among current residents. Cheryl Wolken will serve as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist, a new role made possible through a fund of the Community Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Wausau.

The Wausau Area Marketing Specialist advances the mission of the CFONCW by promoting the Wausau area as an ideal place to live, work, and enjoy life. The position is responsible for increasing the awareness and perception of opportunity in the community, as well as enhancing resident attachment within the Wausau area. The Wausau Area Marketing Specialist will coordinate, compliment, amplify, and accelerate related initiatives across the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cheryl as the Wausau Area Marketing Specialist,” says President/CEO, Tim Parker. “This role is new for the community with the goal of increasing resident attachment to the region as well as awareness of our community from outside the region. Cheryl’s experience in marketing as well as her passion for community make her an excellent fit for this position”.

Wolken is a native of Iowa City, IA and a graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, where she majored in Political Science and German with an emphasis in Women’s Studies. She served as an AmeriCorps Volunteer at an elementary school in St. Paul, MN after graduation and later worked as the Donor Information Systems Administrator at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design where she managed the college’s donor database, created reports, and organized lists for solicitations and donor recognition efforts.

After moving to, and living in the Wausau area for a few years with her family, Wolken created a website from the ground-up for local parents, WausauMama.com. The purpose of the website was to help other parents easily access the information she struggled to find after moving to the area. The resources Wolken has compiled on her website are accessed by thousands of local parents.

Wolken is also the author and designer of The ABCs of Wausau, the first children’s book about the Wausau area. The book highlights two features of the Wausau area for each letter of the alphabet and is full of colorful photographs, tips, and interesting facts about the Wausau area. The ABCs of Wausau continues to receive glowing reviews from adults and kids and has become a local best-seller.

“I’m excited to promote the Wausau area in my new role as the Wausau Area Marketing Specialist,” says Cheryl Wolken. “I’m looking forward to partnering with local organizations to enhance Wausau’s visibility and strengthen resident attachment to this wonderful place that we call home.”