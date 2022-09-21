Wausau Pilot & Review

A fundraising effort is underway to support the family of a child killed Sept. 17 when the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver.

The fundraiser was launched by a coworker of Tom Skaar, the child’s father.

“Tom is a compassionate nurse that has provided care to many trauma and critical care patients in our community. Please consider supporting the Skaar family as they heal and navigate planning the memorial for Ian,” wrote Jessica Gelhar, on the GoFundMe page.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says 37-year-old Leah Skaar, of Gleason, was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of her injuries, where she underwent multiple surgeries. Thomas Skaar and the couple’s 9-year-old daughter were taken to a Merrill hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

John Lahti, 41, of Merrill, is facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in connection with the crash. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond in the Lincoln County Jail, with a scheduling conference set for Oct. 20.

“This tragedy has impacted their family immeasurably,” Gelhar wrote. “While they do have health insurance, the out-of-pocket costs for care related to the accident and subsequent surgery are expected to be astronomical. Missed work to grieve the loss of their son and heal from injuries will also impact their finances significantly. Lastly, funeral costs are expected to surpass $10,000. Please consider donating to the Skaar Family Fund.”

Learn more about the fundraiser here.