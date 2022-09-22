Wausau Pilot & Review

State officials have canceled an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Laniyah Hampton has been found.

No additional information has been released. See our original reporting, below.

An AMBER Alert has been activated for a missing 17-year-old girl, according to the statewide alert system.

Laniyah R. Hampton is listed as missing and endangered.

Laniyah Hampton

In the early morning hours of Sept. 22 the Madison Police Dept. received a call from Hampton’s mother reporting that her daughter was missing and potentially in imminent danger. The investigation that followed prompted the alert, as investigators believe the teen may be at “immediate risk of bodily harm,” police said.

Hampton’s last known location was in Dane County. She is thought to be in the presence of 36-year-old Paul Williams III, who has a fully extraditable warrant for his arrest and is also being sought as part of this investigation.

Williams is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville areas and operates a 2019 silver or black Chevy Malibu with Wisconsin plate AMP7217. He is described as a black man who is 6’6″ tall, weighs 244 pounds and has black braided hair and possible beard. He has tattoo sleeves on both arms and is possibly using crutches.

Hampton is described as a black girl who is 5’4″ tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Photos, including the vehicle photo below, have been provided by state agencies.

Anyone with information is urged to call 855-237-3262 or, in an emergency, dial 911.