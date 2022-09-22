Discover the sun, the moon and the oceans at the UW-Stevens Point planetarium in October

Take a journey to the sun, the moon and the depths of the oceans this October at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Shows will be offered hourly at the planetarium for Family Day, Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the exception of the noon hour. An observation session with a telescope will be offered at 8:30 p.m. by DeBot Dining Center, weather permitting.

A special show, “Indigenous Impact,” will be offered at 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, as part of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The show is a musical collaboration sponsored by UW-Stevens Point’s Native American Center, Museum of Natural History and planetarium.

General public planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. October offerings include:

· Oct. 2 – “Imagine the Moon” – Learn how the Moon has inspired human creativity, learning and exploration.

· Oct. 9 – “Expedition Reef” – Explore the endangered coral reef system on an oceanic safari.

· Oct. 16 – “Forward! To the Moon” – Lift off on a journey beyond the Earth towards a sustainable future in space.

· Oct. 23 – “Earthquake” – Find out how earthquakes have changed the Earth’s surface and influenced the course of human history.

· Oct. 30 – “Sunstruck” – Gain an enhanced understanding of the sun and how it impacts the world.





A Junior Scientist planetarium program, “One World, One Sky,” will be offered 3:30-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, in collaboration with the UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History.

All shows are free of charge and open to the public, but donations are appreciated.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more may schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2120 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is open for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear, and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are located on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building. 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/Pages/default.aspx.