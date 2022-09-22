WAUSAU – The 4th edition of the IRONBULL Ultra Trail adds a 25K and kids run to the 50K and 15K distances. The trail runs start and end on the race track at State Park Speedway and utilizes six private properties exclusive to the race to reach Rib Mountain State Park.



A mix of veteran and new trail runners are attracted to the event from six states. The 15K is aimed to immerse runners into a trail experience at peak fall colors. The generous cutoff time enables all abilities to finish the 15K. The 25K and 50K includes Granite Peak ski slopes and two bouldering sections per lap. 50K racers tackle two laps totaling 7,000 feet of elevation gain. The elevation gain is significant, especially for the Midwest, plus technical sections challenge even experienced trail racers. All races have aid stations at least every four miles with the 25K and 50K racers assess to drop bags at aid stations.



“What I love most about being race director is being able to witness runners push their limits through a challenging course and discover their true potential,” said Mellissa Gilbert, IRONBULL Ultra Trail race director. “I enjoy watching each trail runner ‘find their tough’, our race’s motto.”



“What motivated me to sign up was the thrill of an outdoor adventure of hiking, running, and crying all-in-one fun loving afternoon with a great group of people,” said Heide Maxwell. Maxwell attended the event last year to cheer on her son, who won the 50K.



The addition of a kids run aims to build healthy lifestyles at an early age. Kids have the opportunity to speed on the race track for twenty minutes, completing as many laps as they can. With the support of Kocourek Kids, all kids race for free with every child receiving a finisher medal, special treat, goodie item, drink, and kids meal from the Urban Street Bistro food truck upon their finish.



The Ultra Trail will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from State Park Speedway in Rib Mountain.

The 50K and 25K hit the trails at 7 am with the Kocourek Kids Run taking place at 12:15 pm and the 15K following at 1 pm.

More details at: https://www.ironbull.org/ultra-marathon-details Volunteers are still needed for the event for those that want to support the trail community.



Two weeks later, IRONBULL returns on October 15, 2022, for the Red Granite Grinder bike race. The event offers a free 12 mile option free to kids, as well as 50, 85, and 144 mile routes starting and ending on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. More information at: https://www.ironbull.org/red-granite-grinder-details



We are happy to accommodate interviews and updates throughout the event. Contact us at executivedirector@ironbull.org or 715-574-4440.

