Editor’s note: This story has been corrected from the original version, which stated that the Scottish women’s team had never been hosted by the local club. New information was submitted after publication. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets any confusion.

Wausau will be just one of a dozen curling clubs in the United States to host the Scottish Ladies Curling Team on its U.S. tour this October.

The Scottish team of 22 curlers and officials will be in Wausau from Oct. 26-28. They will curl in the Wausau Curling Center, 1920 Curling Way, on Wausau’s southeast side. Competition will be provided by curlers from the Wausau Curling Club’s women’s teams as well as curlers invited from other clubs in the area.

The local club has hosted the Scottish men’s curling tour in the past, and the Scottish women’s team in 1991. In 1986, the U.S. women curlers visited Scotland, with Wausau’s Dorie Eberlein serving as team captain.

The curling action here will be open to the public at no charge. The Wausau Curling Center features a glassed in, comfortable viewing area, with several rows of ramped seating.

The curling schedule will be announced.

The Scottish team will be arrive here Wednesday evening, Oct. 26, and will be greeted at a reception at the Wausau Curling Center. Mayor Katie Rosenberg will officially welcome the curlers to the city.

“We are absolutely delighted to be a host city for this prestigious curling tour,” said Wausau Curling Club president Kim Susens.

Organized by committee chair Terri Gleason, the local event will include meals, receptions, music by the Jerry Ensemble from the Grand Theater, skits, and mementos of Wausau, as well as curling on the Wausau Curling Center’s eight sheets of ice. Opening ceremonies, complete with traditional bagpiping and presentations of the American and Scottish flags, will take place Thursday morning.

The Lady Scots tour was originally planned for January, 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Other curling centers to be visited on the Scots Ladies’ tour include St. Paul and Arden Hills, Minn.; Denver; Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine and Milwaukee clubs; Chicago; Bowling Green, Ohio; Detroit; Belfast, ME; Nashua, NH; and Boston.