Paul S. Osterman, 34, of Rhinelander. Sept. 22, 2020: Trafficking of a child

By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 36-year-old Rhinelander man was sentenced this week to 25 years in federal prison on sex trafficking charges after a two-year investigation that revealed multiple crimes against children.

Paul S. Osterman pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child younger than 14. Prosecutors say he used social media applications and public wi-fi “hotspots” to communicate with children, often requesting to exchange money for sexual acts. In July 2019, Osterman traveled from  his home in Rhinelander to the south side of Chicago, where he lured a minor with whom  he had been communicating online into his vehicle. He then engaged in sexual acts with  the child in exchange for money police said.

Further investigation revealed that Osterman attempted  or performed sexual acts with several minors throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, and  Minnesota.  

Osterman owned a high speed internet company that served the northwoods and is a former Marine with a master’s degree in cyber security, according to his company profile. He has extensive experience within the military’s special operations community.

At Osterman’s Sept. 21 sentencing, U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin called out the horrendous nature of the crime and the strong need to deter Osterman from engaging in further abuse. The judge noted that Osterman’s crimes were not made in haste and that Osterman had “committed  despicable acts over a lengthy period of time.”

Upon the completion of his federal prison sentence, the defendant will serve the remainder of his life on supervised release. He will  also be required to register as a sexual offender under state and federal law. 

This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of  Criminal Investigation, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of  Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Abbey M. Marzick  and Daniel R. Humble.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to  combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May  2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child  Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal,  state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who  exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more  information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov. 