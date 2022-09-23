Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON –The Wausau East volleyball team won a five-set nailbiter over D.C. Everest 3-2 on Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

East won 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 17-25, 17-15 in the back-and-forth match to improve to 3-3 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. D.C. Everest drops to 4-2.

Savannah Spees had 14 kills and 19 assists, Sage McKeough had three service aces, Graysen Burger led the defense with 84 digs, and Tiffany Small and Tristen Young each had six blocks for Wausau East.

D.C. Everest statistics were not provided.

Both teams will have a week off before East hosts Wausau West and D.C. Everest travels to Stevens Point on Sept. 29.