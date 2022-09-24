Wausau Pilot & Review

The 50-50 Factory Outlet chain will shut down all Wisconsin stores soon including the Schofield location, according to company officials.

Stores in Eau Claire, Janesville and Fond du Lac will also shutter. 50-50 sells party supplies such as balloons, decorations, toys and novelties, and other related items and has been in business in the area for more than 30 years.

In a statement on the company’s website, Scott Lystrup, owner of the Wisconsin-based chain, said he will miss “putting smiles on my customers’ faces knowing they are going to have a fantastic party…and especially the look of awe and amazement when a first-time customer and their kids come in!”

Lystrup, in a statement, said he is sad to announce the closure at the store, 1512 Schofield Ave., but he knows when it’s time to say goodbye.

“My staff and I have invested a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into 50-50 Factory Outlet over the years, and we’ve loved each and every one of our customers along the way, so look at this as more of a celebration of a new chapter,” he said.

Information about the company’s going out of business sale can be found here.