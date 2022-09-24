Wausau Pilot & Review
STEVENS POINT – Wausau West scored three first-half touchdowns to build a big lead and held on to defeat Stevens Point 27-17 in a Valley Football Association matchup Friday night at Goerke Field.
After Stevens Point (1-5, 1-3 VFA) got on the board with a 33-yard field goal by Cam Saeger, Ray Reineck ran in from 24 yards to give West a 7-3 lead.
Quarterback Vince Hanz added a 1-yard touchdown run and Carter Amerson ran in from the 8 to build the Warriors’ lead to 20-3 by halftime.
Hanz connected with Bryce Jaworski for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring for the Warriors, who are now 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Valley Football Association.
Reineck finished with 214 rushing yards as the Warriors racked up 325 in all on the ground.
Wausau West will travel to Appleton West (1-5, 0-3 VFA) for a VFA game next Friday, Sept. 30, and would clinch a WIAA playoff spot with a victory.
Warriors 27, Panthers 17
Wausau West 6 14 0 7 – 27
Stevens Point 3 0 7 7 – 17
First Quarter
SP – Cam Saeger 33 field goal.
WW – Ray Reineck 24 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
WW – Vince Hanz 1 run (Allison Raasch kick).
WW – Carter Amerson 8 run (Raasch kick).
Third Quarter
SP – Braylon Smola 1 run (Saeger kick).
WW – Bryce Jaworski 10 pass from Hanz (Raasch kick).
SP – Amon Konopacki 10 pass from Grant Chandonais (Saeger kick).
Team Statistics
First downs: Wausau West 21; Stevens Point 25.
Rushing (att-yards): WW 47-325; SP 29-81.
Passing (comp-att-yards-int): WW 5-9-46-0; SP 27-39-283-2.
Total yards: WW 371; SP 364.
Fumbles (total-lost): WW 0-0; SP 2-0.
Penalties (no.-yards): WW 10-92; SP 7-71.
Individual Statistics
Rushing: WW, Ray Reineck 27-214, Carter Amerson 2-48, Vince Hanz 10-43, Landon Parlier 4-18, Jaden Durr 2-4, Team 2-minus 2. SP, Braylon Smola 24-98, Grant Chandonais 5-minus 17.
Passing: WW, Hanz 5-9-46-0. SP, Chandonais 27-39-283-2.
Receiving: WW, Amerson 2-13, Parlier 1-16, Bryce Jaworski 1-10, Durr 1-7. SP, Peyton Pumper 12-12, Amon Konopacki 4-34, Smola 4-39, Ethan Ehlinger 4-38, Jaxon Stetler 2-40, Noah Marschke 1-11.
Interceptions (defense): WW, Amerson, Brett Butalla.
Records: Wausau West 5-1, 2-1 Valley Football Association; Stevens Point 1-5, 1-3 Valley Football Association.