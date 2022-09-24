Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Wausau West scored three first-half touchdowns to build a big lead and held on to defeat Stevens Point 27-17 in a Valley Football Association matchup Friday night at Goerke Field.

After Stevens Point (1-5, 1-3 VFA) got on the board with a 33-yard field goal by Cam Saeger, Ray Reineck ran in from 24 yards to give West a 7-3 lead.

Quarterback Vince Hanz added a 1-yard touchdown run and Carter Amerson ran in from the 8 to build the Warriors’ lead to 20-3 by halftime.

Hanz connected with Bryce Jaworski for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring for the Warriors, who are now 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Valley Football Association.

Reineck finished with 214 rushing yards as the Warriors racked up 325 in all on the ground.

Wausau West will travel to Appleton West (1-5, 0-3 VFA) for a VFA game next Friday, Sept. 30, and would clinch a WIAA playoff spot with a victory.

Warriors 27, Panthers 17

Wausau West 6 14 0 7 – 27

Stevens Point 3 0 7 7 – 17

First Quarter

SP – Cam Saeger 33 field goal.

WW – Ray Reineck 24 run (kick failed).

Second Quarter

WW – Vince Hanz 1 run (Allison Raasch kick).

WW – Carter Amerson 8 run (Raasch kick).

Third Quarter

SP – Braylon Smola 1 run (Saeger kick).

WW – Bryce Jaworski 10 pass from Hanz (Raasch kick).

SP – Amon Konopacki 10 pass from Grant Chandonais (Saeger kick).

Team Statistics

First downs: Wausau West 21; Stevens Point 25.

Rushing (att-yards): WW 47-325; SP 29-81.

Passing (comp-att-yards-int): WW 5-9-46-0; SP 27-39-283-2.

Total yards: WW 371; SP 364.

Fumbles (total-lost): WW 0-0; SP 2-0.

Penalties (no.-yards): WW 10-92; SP 7-71.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: WW, Ray Reineck 27-214, Carter Amerson 2-48, Vince Hanz 10-43, Landon Parlier 4-18, Jaden Durr 2-4, Team 2-minus 2. SP, Braylon Smola 24-98, Grant Chandonais 5-minus 17.

Passing: WW, Hanz 5-9-46-0. SP, Chandonais 27-39-283-2.

Receiving: WW, Amerson 2-13, Parlier 1-16, Bryce Jaworski 1-10, Durr 1-7. SP, Peyton Pumper 12-12, Amon Konopacki 4-34, Smola 4-39, Ethan Ehlinger 4-38, Jaxon Stetler 2-40, Noah Marschke 1-11.

Interceptions (defense): WW, Amerson, Brett Butalla.

Records: Wausau West 5-1, 2-1 Valley Football Association; Stevens Point 1-5, 1-3 Valley Football Association.