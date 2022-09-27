Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said.

At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.

Rescue crews extinguished the blaze and secured the crash scene.

Police say a 56-year-old Winnebago County man was driving and exited a nearby business to head east on Hwy. 10 and was struck from behind. The Winnebago man suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

A 51-year-old Richland County man who was driving the second semi died as a result of the crash, officials said.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following emergency responder groups: Town of Stockton Fire/EMS, Village of Plover Fire/EMS, Portage County Ambulance, Amherst Fire Department, Amherst Traffic Incident Management Team, Portage County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released.